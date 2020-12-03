By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The registered trustees of the Youth Global Vision for Peace in Nigeria has instituted a suit at the Federal High Court Abuja, against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Minister of Education, and the National Universities Commission, over the process of appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN.

Other respondents in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1610/2020, are the Council, National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, Gregory Okagbare, Mercy Ogunsola Bandele, Joy Eyisi, Femi Peters, Justus Sokefun, Francis Egbokhare, Nebath Tanglang and Peter Okebukola.

Among questions, the plaintiffs want the court to determine “Whether the process of appointment of a new vice chancellor for the NOUN as commenced by the 4th Respondent and approved by the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th Respondents, including the online examination set for the 6th to 12th Respondents is not null and void and inconsistent with the provision of Section 3(3) (1) of the Universities (miscellaneous provisions) Act 201 2 as Amended.

By the suit, the plaintiffs want a declaration that the 1st to 5th Respondents have no powers to validly set out any criteria or guideline for the appointment of a Vice Chancellor for the NOUN other than those in compliance with Section 3(3) (1) of the Universities (miscellaneous provisions) Act 2012.

“A declaration that all criteria set by the 4th Respondent and approved by the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th Respondents including but not limited to the Examination of 26th October 2020, not being in compliance with Section 3(3) (1) of the Universities (miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2012 are null and void.

“An order directing the 1st Respondent to immediately set up a new selection team (excluding all the members of the selection team, the actions of which constitute the facts of the grievance in this case) as contemplated by Section 3(3) (1) of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provision) Act 2012 (As Amended) to commence a fresh process of screening and selecting a new Vice Chancellor for the NOUN, among other reliefs.

No date has been fixed for mentioning of the case.