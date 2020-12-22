BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The Nigerian Ports Authority Sports team, “The Hadiza Warriors” have retained the overall winners trophy of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) in Kano.

A trophy they won at the last edition, 2019, in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

NPA left their rivals trailing behind by picking up 22 medals of 10 Gold, 6 Silver and 6 Bronze, Federal Ministry of Water Resources at a distant second spot with 5 Gold, 1 Silver and 9 Bronze medals totalling 15 medals, and while in third position, Federal Ministry of Work and Housing went away with 4 Gold, 11 Silver and 11 Bronze totalling 26 medals.

Earlier at the opening ceremony the Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje ably represented by the state’sing socio-cultural benefits to the state.

He said that Kano as a major commercial centre in the country is also friendly to its civil servants and that the government had recorded huge success in all directions since the inception of Ganduje administration.

In her own address, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the Grand Pation, FEPSGA, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan represented by Mrs Titilayo Agbeyon noted that the public sector is well positioned for national development and a healthy workforce is a veritable tool to achieve that goal.