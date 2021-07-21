The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) yesterday said that 21 ships are currently at the Lagos ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk salt, bulk soya, petrol and butane gas.

The NPA disclosed this in its publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lagos.

The NPA said it was also expecting 20 other laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from July 20 to 30.

The agency added that the ships contain general cargo, bulk salt, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, container, trucks, bulk gypsum, base oil, automobile gasoline, jet fuel, petrol, palmitic palm fatty acids, bulk steam coal and bulk fertiliser.

Five more ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with container, general cargo, and petrol, NPA further said.

