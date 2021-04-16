BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

Following the disruption of cargo evacuation and operation at the Apapa port complex by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), over labour dispute with the management of APM Terminals, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has suspended the electronic call-up system (ETO) into the terminal.

APM Terminals, the largest container terminal in the country is having a running battle with members of MWUN over alleged breach of the National Joint Industrial Agreement (NJIC) signed with the union by employing foreigners on a job that can be successfully done by Nigerian workers.

Due to the disruption, NPA said APMT will not be able to receive or exit cargoes for the next 24 hours.

In a tweet on the official twitter handle of the authority @nigerianports and monitored by LEADERSHIP, the authority said it is working towards resolving the dispute between the two parties.

The authority advised importers, clearing agents and truck drivers to take note as ETO tickets will not be issued to APMT bound cargoes.

The statement reads: “following a dispute with the management of AP Moller Terminals at the Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa, members of the Maritime Workers Union have today, Thursday April 15, 2021, disrupted operations at the terminal.

“While the Authority is working towards resolving the dispute between the two parties, APMT will not be able to receive or exit cargoes for the next 24 hours. The authority hereby calls on stakeholders to please take note as ETO tickets will not be issued to APMT bound cargoes,” it said.