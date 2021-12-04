The National Population Commission (NPC) has started the second phase pre-test of the 2022 national census in four local government areas of Katsina State.

The state’s federal commissioner of the NPC, Bala Almu Banye, made this known while addressing enumerators at the closing ceremony of the training for the second exercise in Katsina, where he said they were to carry out the exercise in Matazu, Zango, Daura and Charanchi local government areas of the state.

He said the programme which began on December 3 and ends on December 10, 2021 would be conducted simultaneously in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said: “The objectives of the second pre-test include among others, to assess the sustainability of questionnaires, clarity of concepts, instructions and contents of census instruments and use of the EA maps for the census.”

According to him, the pre-test exercise will further enable them to assess the workload of each team of enumerators and supervisors as well as logistics support to the state and local government councils and adequacy of techniques adopted for census advocacy and data capturing.

The commissioner added that getting the pre-test right was not just an option but an absolute necessity in the commission’s quest to deliver to the nation an accurate, reliable, acceptable and verifiable population and housing census.