Jigawa Golden Stars may be at a risky rank in the team standings list of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) but they gave Akwa United a good fight. They secured a 1-1 draw in early April against the top 3 standing team who is currently maintaining its 5-day no-lose streak.

The game was in a stalemate for almost its entire runtime. The ball kept coming back and forth but neither team scored a goal until the 89th minute from Nasiru Jibril who substituted for Seth Mayi in the 62nd minute.

The match was in favour of Akwa United until Samuel Stone scored in the 94th minute through a penalty kick, thus, turning Akwa United’s victory into a draw. The game ends with Akwa United retaining a no-lose streak for the past five games and Jigawa Golden Stars with three draws, one loss, and one victory.

Details of the Match

The game was held in Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kakuri, Kaduna. It began at 15:00 UTC on 11 April 2021. There were no substitutions held throughout the match until the 62nd minute when Akwa United replaced Mayi Seth and Nwani Ikechukwu. The players who were substituted were Nasiru Jibril and Charles Atshimene.

Next Games to Look Forward to

This is currently round fifteen of the NPFL 2020/21 and Jigawa Golden Stars vs Akwa United is the only match held throughout the day. Round 23 should’ve been more eventful as it was scheduled on 25 April but all games are postponed. The next matches of the NPFL 2020/2021 will be held on 2 May.

With the current standing of NPFL 2020/21, the most exciting teams to watch would be Kwara United, Kano Pillars, and Akwa United. All three teams are at the top of the standings list with an impressive five-day streak.

Both Kwara United and Kano Pillars have had a winning streak with the former having three victories while the latter has four. Kwara United lost to Kano Pillars in their match on 17th March with a 2-0 upset which resulted in their current standings.

Both Akwa United and Kano Pillars are in a safe spot for their match on 28th April since they are matched against the 16th to 17th placers of the current season. Meanwhile, Kwara United will be facing Nasarawa United which is in 6th place.

Despite the disparity between points, Akwa United and Kano Pillars shouldn’t be too lax against their opponents. They must maintain their no-lose streak if they wish to retain their ranks in the current season.

Despite the disparity between points, Akwa United and Kano Pillars shouldn't be too lax against their opponents. They must maintain their no-lose streak if they wish to retain their ranks in the current season.