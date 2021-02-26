By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

At the 12th attempt, Adamawa United yesterday recorded their first win in the ongoing 2021 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season after they defeated Lobi Stars of Makurdi 1-0 at the Stadium Pantami in Gombe.

Adamawa United came close to open the scoreline in the 23rd minutes of the encounter when Emmanuel Oguagu’s powerful free-kick hit the crossbar of Emmanuel Daniel, as Micah Ojodomo pounced on the rebound just to be denied by a flag.

Lobi Stars also showed the stuff they are made of when Carlos Geleya’s cross was met by Ossy Martins, whose initial attempt came off the crossbar and then his follow-up was fired over to keep the game goalless at half time.

Substitute Stanley Nnanna finally broke the deadlock in the 78th minute with a tap from close range from Sadiq Lawan to ensure that Adamawa secured their first win in the NPFL since February 2020, thus ending a run of 15 winless matches.

Adamawa United remained at the bottom of the table but have now moved within seven points of safety while Lobi dropped to 10th position on 16 points.

In Okigwe, Fidelis IIechukwu-led Heartland FC cruised past Dakkada FC 2-1 to secure their 5th win of the season to move to 8th position at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

The visitors drew the first blood in the 39th minutes of the tie with Kokoete Udo’s strike taking the lead to halftime.

At the restart of the second half, Adachi Emmanuel scored in the 53rd minutes to keep the game levelled, before Maduforo Kingsley fired home the winner in his first game of the season for the hosts.

At Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, MFM FC recorded their 5th draw of the season against host Katsina United.

Katsina Utd moved up to 16th position on 14 points while MFM moved to 14th position and also tied on 14 points.