Despite leading the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) standings with six points, Akwa United’s head coach Kennedy Boboye says the team will not complacent when they lock horn against Jigawa Golden Stars during the match-day 35 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo today.

Coach Kennedy Boboye’s team will be inspired by their superlative home form which has seen them score 30 goals and conceded just six in 17 games at the Nest of Champions, comprising 14 victories and three draws.

Coach Boboye has urged his players to ensure they make the most of their chances infront of goal, stressing that there should be no room for complacency in their remaining games as they close in on the league title.

“We have put in a lot of work to come this far, and we still have four matches to go. This is a very critical time and we need to be more careful, dedicated and focused because we can’t afford to make any mistake.

“Our game against Jigawa won’t be easy, the three points at stake is very important and we know that winning this game will push us closer to winning the league, and our opponents are also in need of points to escape relegation, so we have to show that hunger, go all out for it, and above all, we have to ensure we take the chances that will come our way if we want to be Champions”

Akwa United holds superior head-to-head record against Jigawa Golden Stars having won three, Jigawa two while the last meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw in Kaduna in the first stanza of the season.

Jigawa Golden Stars are winless in their two previous visits to Uyo and have picked just six points from their 17 away matches this season scoring ten goals and letting in 32.

The Promise Keepers will win 2020/2021 league title if they can secure seven (7) out of the twelve (12) available points from their remaining four matches.