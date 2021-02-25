By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Adamu Hassan scored a brace to help Nasarawa United thrashed FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3-0 at the Lafia Township stadium yesterday to return to winning ways in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Ikenna Offor opened the score for the Solid Miners in the 10minutes of the encounter with a 30-yard strike files past Uzoigwe after a brilliant assist from Adamu Hassan.

In the 58th minutes, Hassan scored the second goal for the hosts after Anas Yusuf knocked down an inviting cross from Chinedu Ohanachom and later completed his brace in the 85 minutes with a smart finish from a well delivered Reuben Nicodemus’ cross.

In Aba, eight-times league champions, Enyimba were held by visiting Awka United, just as a last minute strike from Alao Danbai ensured that Kwara United shared the spoils 1-1 with Abia Warriors.

Kano Pillars were 1-0 better than Segun Ogunbute-led Sunshine Stars at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna to move to the summit of the NPFL log, while Warri Wolves compound Stanley Eguma woes after they defeated Rivers United 1-0 in Delta.

In Jos, Plateau United cruised past Jigawa Golden Star 3-0 to move up to 12th positions on the league table, as well-motivated Wikki Tourists edged Enugu Rangers 2-1 in Bauchi.

Week-12 action continues today when Adamawa United lock horns with Lobi Stars as MFM seeks redemption when they battle against 17th placed Kastina United, while resurgent Heartland will be out to lay an ambush against Dakkada FC in Imo.