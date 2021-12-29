The noisy North-West derby between Kano Pillars and Katsina United is top on the card of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match-day 3 encounters scheduled to hold at different venues across the country today, December 29.

Neighbours, Pillars and United have always literally fought out their engagements both on the pitch and off it with the two sides coming into this game on the back of on unimpressive start to the season, a very fierce seems guaranteed when both meet at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina later today.

Host Katsina United lost their first finish two matches in the NPFL new season to Enugu Rangers and Rivers United 0-1 and 3-0 respectively and would definitely be desirous of picking their first win of the season at home against visiting Kano Pillars.

Also, the Sai Masu Gida, who were held to a goalless draw by Lobi Stars at the Ahmodu Bello Stadium in Kaduna on Sunday after losing their opening match to defending champions Akwa United, will seek for their first victory of the season that would steer them above relegation threaten zone.

Going into the game, Kano Pillars are 17th on the table with one point after two rounds of matches while their hosts, seated 19th on the log, need the three points to move out of the relegation arena.

In previous meetings, Katsina United have won a match while Kano Pillars have won four matches with three matches ending in draws.

Meanwhile, early pace-setter Remo Stars will seek to solidify their lead at the top of NPFL table when they welcome Nasarawa United to the Remo Stars Stadium on Match-day 3.

After beating MFM FC 0-2 in Lagos and Heartland of Owerri 3-0 last Sunday, the Sky Blue Stars will hope to continue their unbeaten record in the apex league against Bala Nykiu side who are yet to record their first victory in the NPFL season. The Solid Miners played out a 3-3 draw against Heartland in their opening match of the season and were held to a 1-1 draw by Gombe United last Sunday at the Lafia Stadium.

The Miners will hope to get a positive result against the Sky Blue Stars in Ikenne-Remo and they will be looking at Abubakar Abdullahi and Ajibola Otegbeye who have gotten four goals for them this season to come to the party.

The Sky Blue Stars on the other hand will continue to have faith in Andy Okpe who already scored three goals alongside Akanni Qudus, Samuel Anakwe and Abdullahi Oyedele upfront to get the job done for the host.

This encounter will be their third in the NPFL after they previously met twice in 2017 when Eric Dufegha helped the Sky Blue Stars defeat them 1-0 at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu and the reverse fixture saw the Solid Miners beat the Remo Stars 3-1 at the Lafia Township Stadium.

The Coach Gbenga Ogunbote led side will also push to maintain their clean sheet in the ongoing NPFL, the only club to still have that record this season.

A win for Remo Stars FC will see them maintain the top position on the NPFL table while a win for the visitors will see them climb up the ladder.

Other interesting clashes that will go down this afternoon in the NPFL are Akwa United Vs Gombe United, Lobi Stars Vs Shooting Stars, Enyimba Vs Rivers United, Sunshine Stars Vs Rangers, Niger Tornadoes Vs Abia Warri, MFM Vs Plateau United, Remo Stars Vs Nasarawa United and Heartland Vs Dakkada FC