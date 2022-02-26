Match Day 15 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will be heralded by the Oriental Derby as Heartland Welcome Enyimba to Owerri today.

The two sides recorded one point each in their match day 14 encounters against Katsina United and MFM respectively. Eight points seperate the teams as Enyimba have 21 points,while Heartland FC have just 8 points from 14 games.

Heartland will be hoping to secure all 3 points to boost their chances of escaping relegation from the top division. In other matches Dakkada FC will host Lobi Stars of Makurdi in Uyo,as league leaders Rivers United welcome Nasarawa United in Port Harcourt.

Remo Stars will be hoping to end their 3 match loosing streak against Katsina United in Ikenne.The coach Gbenga Ogunbote tutored side who were in fine form in the early stages of the season,have not had it smooth in recent times.A win for Remo will surely give the team the needed confidence to push for a continental spot.

Another match week 15 heavy weight clash will see Rangers International host Kano Pillars in Enugu,as Abia Warriors welcome Shooting Stars. MFM will host Sunshine Stars of Akure in Lagos,as another huge clash looms in the North East between WIkki Tourists and Gombe United in Bauchi.

Kwara United will do battle against Niger Tornadoes as, reigning champions Akwa United host high flying Plateau United in Uyo.

