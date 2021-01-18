By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nasarawa United of Lafia extended their unbeaten run to five matches in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a hard-fought 1-0 win over visiting Katsina United in their matchday5 clash at the Lafia township stadium, yesterday.

Austin Chigozie Uzochukwu grabbed the only goal of the match just four minutes into the second half. The victory moved the Lafia based solid miners to second spot on NPFL table with 11 points and one-point drift of the league leader, Rivers United who are on 12 points after five rounds of matches.

In other NPFL matches played yesterday, Enyimba of Aba, Lobi Stars, Plateau United, Sunshine stars and Rivers United won at home respectively, while struggling Abia Warriors, Rangers International of Enugu and Kwara United secured vital away draw against FC Ifeanyi Ubah, MFM of Lagos and Jigawa Golden Stars respectively.

NPFL Matchday5 Results

Enyimba 2 – 1 Kano Pillars

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1 – 1 Abia Warriors

Jigawa Golden Stars 0 – 0 Kwara United

Lobi Stars 2 – 1 Dakkada FC

MFM FC 1 – 1 Enugu Rangers

Nasarawa Utd 1 – 0 Katsina Utd

Plateau Utd 3 – 0 Adamawa Utd

Rivers United FC 3 – 1 Heartland

Sunshine Stars 1 – 0 Warri Wolves FC