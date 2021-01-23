By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nasarawa United unbeaten start to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaign comes under renewed scrutiny when they take on Warri Wolves at the Warri Township Stadium on Sunday on the back of a five-match unbeaten run in the league.

Solid Miners are the only side yet to test defeat in the ongoing 2020/2021 NPFL season haven managed three wins and two draws of their first five matches played so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Bala Nikyu’s men pipped hard fighting Katsina United 1-0 in their keenly contested Matchday5 clash at the Lafia Township Stadium, last Sunday, to maintain 100 percent winning run at home and unbeaten in the league.

Chigozie Uzochukwu’s 49th minute strike sealed the maximum points for the hosts. The victory moved the solid miners to second spot on the NPFL table with 11 points and one-point behind the league leaders, Rivers United.

Warri Wolves are yet to lose at home this season and won their last three matches against Nasarawa United 1-2 and 1-0 respectively. The last match between the two sides at the Lafia Stadium was January 19, 2020, which ended 1-2 in favour of Warri Wolves, while the second match at the Warri Stadium, September 3, 2016, also ended 1-0 against visiting solid miners.

Nasarawa United only one win and draw one out of their last five matches against Warri Wolves.

Meanwhile, Rangers International of Enugu will seek to continue their fine form that has seen Coach Salisu Yusuf’s men go four matches without defeat when they welcome perennial rivals, Lobi Stars to ‘The Cathedral’ this weekend for their matchday6 tie.

Since dropping all points in the matchday1 fixture in Port-Harcourt against table toppers, Rivers United, the ‘Flying Antelopes’ have upped their game winning three and one draw in their last four-match including a win on the road.

Heading into this weekend’ clash of the titans which will be the 27th time both sides will meet in a top flight fixture, Rangers’ gaffer will be banking on the youthful zeal of the trio of Chidiebere Nwobodo, Ugochukwu Ugwuoke and Christian Nnaji to dislodge the invading stars from Makurdi, who under Coach Kabiru Dogo, have been doing well since the season kicked off late December, 2020.

Though the match will be a closed door game, no thanks to COVID-19, officials of both teams, journalists, medical personnel, F.A officials and security personnel on hand would have a lot to tell about the tasty fixture as there would be no dull moments throughout the 90 minutes’ cracker.

Down memory lane, Lobi Stars have edge over their hosts having earned 13 victories and four draws in the 26 times against nine wins recorded for the ‘Flying Antelopes, while the remaining four meetings between them ended in draws.