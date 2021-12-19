Niger Tornadoes FC goalkeeper, Michael George has said that the newly promoted club would be targeting a top four finish at the end of the 2021/22 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

George who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports said that the players and coaches are fully ready to take up the challenge in the Nigerian top flight league.

“We have been training so hard ahead of the new season, we want to make our fans happy, our target this season is for use to make the top four. We have the right players and coaches that can achieve the feat” he said.

The former El-Kanemi Warriors Of Maiduguri shot stopper while speaking ahead of their opening NPFL game against former champions Plateau United at the Kwara State Stadium on Sunday said that, the Niger based team would be going all out for maximum points despite playing away from home.

“We are not scare of Plateau United, they have good players we also, we are going all out for the victory despite we are not going to playing in front of our fans in Niger State” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

It should be noted that Niger Tornadoes FC are one of the four teams that gained promotion to the NPFL from Nigerian National League(NNL) last season.