The League Management Company (LMC) has rescheduled the matchday19 fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2020/2021 season between Rangers International of Enugu and Enyimba FC of Aba.

The oriental derby between the two Eastern clubs earlier fixed for April 4, 2021 would now hold at a new date of April 7, 2021.

Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium ‘The Cathedral’, will play host to the encounter as the two most successful club sides in the country engage in a soccer battle for the three points at stake as well as the bragging rights in the ‘East of the Niger’.

An official message from the office of the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of L.M.C Ltd., Salihu Abubakar, made this public in a correspondence with top officials of both clubs on April 1, 2021.

Rangers, ‘The Flying Antelopes’ are currently placed 5th on the twenty team log with 30 points from 18 matches while ‘The Peoples Elephant’, Enyimba are on the same points with three matches in hand and placed 6th on the log.