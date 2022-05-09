Rivers United opened up a seven- point gap lead at the top of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) following a 5-0 thrashing of MFM of Lagos in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The hosts went in front on 17 minutes courtesy of Nelson Esor who tapped home a rebound after Folarin Abayomi kept out Ishaq Rafiu’s effort from range.

Centre referee Marcus Bwashi put the game on hold in the 28 minute due to a waterlogged pitch.

Chijoke Akuneto doubled Rivers United’s lead late in the first half. He controlled Eyinnaya Kazie’s attempted shot before firing home against his former team.

Akuneto got his third in the 46th minute, slotting home from close range.

George Akpabio finished off a good move to add the fourth goal six minutes from time.

There was time for one more goal with Ishaq Rafiu powering home a free kick deep into time after he was brought down at the edge of the box.

Second-placed Plateau United suffered a setback in their title bid going down to a 2-1defeat to Nasarawa United in Lafia.

The hosts went in front through Sunday Okereke on four minutes, while Chimezie Izuchukwu equalised for Plateau United two minutes before the break.

Nasarawa United retook the lead through Chinedu Ohanachom on 55 minutes.

Holders Akwa United and Enyimba battled to a 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Bello Babatunde smashed home a free-kick five minutes before the break to give the Promise Keepers the lead.

Enyimba equalised through their top scorer Victor Mbaoma in stoppage time.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, 3SC pip Niger Tornadoes 1-0 with Moses Omoduemuke netting the winner on seven minutes.