This is certainly not the best of times for former Nigerian champions, Kano Pillars, as they suffered another defeat to Niger Tornadoes of Minna in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday26 clash in Kaduna. The match ended 2-1 in favour of Tornadoes.

Veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali curled home the opener from a free kick for the Sai Masu Gida boys five minutes into the match and held on to their lead throughout the first half but failed to defend it after the break as Jonas Emmanuel equalised for the home team in 52nd minute.

Musa Wakili scored the winning goal from the penalty on the dot of 90 minutes for Tornadoes.

The Tornadoes who played home came back stronger and with much vigour which yielded for them with an equaliser in the 52nd minutes of the second half of the match through Jonas Emmannuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the match, Niger Tornadoes head coach, Abubakar Mohammed Bala, expressed satisfaction with his boys, saying they played according to instructions despite missing many scoring chances.

Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa on his part said his boys went to sleep after scoring the first and their only goal of the match.

He however expressed confidence that his team will do everything possible to address their lapses and ensure they come out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Plateau United’s title chase suffered a huge setback following a 1-0 defeat to Dakkada at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo at the weekend. Emmanuel Charles netted the winning goal for Dakkada in the 61st minute.

Fidelis Ilechukwu side would have lost further ground in their title bid had league leaders Rivers United defeated Kwara United on Sunday. The Pride of Rivers faltered, losing 2-1 to Coach Abdullahi Biffo’s team.

The River United would have opened up a seven-point gap at the top of the table had they won in Ilorin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enyimba thrashed Gombe United 3-0 in Aba to boost their chances of picking a continental ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chukwuemeka Obioma fired the Peoples Elephant ahead on six minutes after he set up Mohamed Bilal. Obioma set up Mbaoma for Enyimba’s second goal on 15 minutes.