The management of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reiterated commitment to staff welfare, saying the workers would be well motivated to enhance their productivity.

The Chairman, Board, NRC Alhaji Ibrahim Alhassan who stated this a the commissioning of the newly constructed N320 million, 40 Bedroom Guest House at Ebute-Metta area of Lagos State added that it was part of effort to diversify source of revenue from train operations.

He said based on terms of agreement between Railway Property Company Management Limited (RPCML), a subsidiary of NRC and Ojez Entertainment Limited, the latter was selected to manage the guest house after going through the bidding process of 10 other companies.

According to him, the diversification of investment from core train operation was informed by the urgent need to generate more revenue and improve staff welfare.

He advised management of Ojez Entertainment, to synergize with NRC and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) with a view to informing passengers about the guest house.

The managing director, NRC Engr Fidet Okhiria, in his remarks said the guest house was built at a cost of N320 million and handed over to Ojez Entertainment Limited to manage and maintain.

He enjoined management of Ojez Entertainment to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities including the swimming pool.

The managing director Railway Property Company Limited, T.A.Zalanga said the guest house boasts of a restaurant and meeting hall fully equipped with functional service facilities that will ensure comfort, safety and relaxation of guests.

“I am happy to inform you that 60 per cent of the construction cost was funded from replacement costs of some of the Nigerian Railway Corporation’s structures that were demolished to pave way for construction of Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge railway line”, he declared.

The managing director of Ojez Entertainment Limited, Chief Joseph Obeatu promised to maintain high standards in hospitality management in line with international best practices.