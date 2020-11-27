BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Oyo State Command Agro Ranger Squad has arrested a welder, Bashiru Bello over alleged vandalism of IBEDC transformer and cables.

The 34-year-old suspect from Ile-Imam in Igbeti, Oyo State, was arrested on 26th of November 2020 in Ikoyi-Ile Ogbomosho town around the hour of 0900hrs where he was caught packing looted transformer cables.

ADVERTISEMENT

While parading the suspect at the state command headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan, CC Iskilu Akinsanya disclosed that the suspect was caught vandalizing a transformer.

Items recovered from the suspect at time of his arrest included armoured cable, rench, glove, back-saw, range.

The Commandant commended the residents of the state for providing timely information to the Corps in other to curb criminality.

He assured the good people of the state of more adequate security in collaboration with other security agencies.

Advertisements





He added that the suspect will be charge to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Meanwhile, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has commended and sought support from the NSCDC for their professional way of handling EndSARS protests and protection of lives and properties across the state.

The Oyo State chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Apostle Dare Ojo who was accompanied by other political parties representatives Alh.Owolabi Suraj, Chief Abimbola Tewogbade, Mrs Taiwo Balikisu, Dr Awopegba Smart, Mr Samson Ajala, appreciated the Corps for their un-relentless effort towards restoring peace and security back in the state.

The IPAC Chairman appealed to the Commandant in respect of forthcoming local government election in the state as security agency for a free, fair and credible election devoid of crisis before, during and after the election.

He assured the Corps of maximum cooperation of IPAC.

Responding, the NSCDC state Commandant, Isikilu Akinsanya expressed his delight with the visit of the IPAC and commendation as this shows their readiness towards the forthcoming LG election in the State.

He assured them that all hands were on deck towards the forthcoming LG government election.

According to him, since local government is closer to the people NSCDC will not compromise its standard in enthronement of good governance devoid of rigging and malpractice.

He implored the political parties’ representatives to plead and educate their members and electorate to Imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship during and after the election.