BY CHRISTIANA NWAOGU |

The commandant-general of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, yesterday, condemned the assault meted on some road traffic officers from the FCT Department of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) by some officers of Corps in a staff bus along Kugbo – Nyanya road, Abuja.

The civil defence boss who expressed complete disappointment at the unprofessional conduct of his officers involved in the alleged assault on the VIO officers while on legitimate duty, described the action as barbaric, highly condemnable and ethically unacceptable by the Corps.

Muhammadu in a statement by the Corps spokesman , Emmanuel Okeh , assured that his agency will not condone any form of indiscipline, abuse of power or brutality against any citizen of the country.

To this end, he ordered an immediate withdrawal of the staff bus from the route of the incident, set up a machinery for full scale investigation into the matter and recommend an immediate suspension of those found culpable in the matter.

While expressing regret over the incident, Gana seized the opportunity to appeal for calm and assured the Management of FCT Department of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) of prompt punitive action against all Indicted officers.

He added that the Corps holds the mantra of inter agency collaboration and synergy very seriously and therefore, will not sweep any act of impunity or indiscipline under the carpet.