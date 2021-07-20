The Ondo State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Hammed Abodunrin has said the corps is considering organizing free security training for journalists in the state to save the nation’s media industry the agony of losing their personnel while discharging their duties.

Abodunrin who stressed the need for journalists in the country to upscale their security skills, noted that they are prone to attack while reporting so many things, including criminal activities of the people.

Speaking at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union Journalist (NUJ) in Akure, the Ondo state capital during his familiarization visit, Abodunrin said, “In reporting political parties campaigns, politicians and many others, journalists have been losing their members to the cold hand of death.”

According to him, “It will help us to know what journalists can do to enhance their profession; what are the little skills we can display if we are attacked, among other security tips for our benefits.”

He said it had become imperative for members of the public, especially media practitioners, to be security conscious.

The commandant, who explained that the NSCDC Commandant-General had told them to start security training for members of the public, said that nobody should be too elitist, cosmopolitan, big or old to learn about security matters.

He stated further that, journalists and security agents are doing the same work because security operatives are also looking for information just like journalists are doing.

“But the only difference is, while the media is looking for information to publish, security operatives are looking for information to process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will also help us to know what journalists can do to enhance their profession; what are the little skills we can display if we are attacked, among other security tips for our benefits.”

He said the training would be part of self-defence tactics, and “it doesn’t matter about our age or size”.