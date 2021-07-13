The Borno State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded four members of a syndicate, who indulged in defrauding members of the public disguising as World Bank officials.

The command also paraded other suspects for committing various crimes ranging from vandalism, theft, phone snatching, and illicit drug dealing in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday at the headquarters of the command, the state Commandant, Mr Musa Farouk, explained that the suspects, Mamman Sanusi, Ahmed Mohammed, Ibrahim Ali, and Ibrahim Bukar printed fake federal government Micro-Small Enterprise Survival Fund tokens and collected N500 from each member of the community.

The Commandant added that items recovered from the suspects included N150,000 cash, World Bank officiating tags, MSME Survival Fund token, computer, printer, and laminating machine.

Two of the suspects, Ibrahim Ali and Bukar Ibrahim confessed to the crime, saying that they were not aware of the number of people they swindled.

The NSCDC Commandant also handed over a drug dealer, Abdullahi Mohammed, alongside the exhibit of 48 raps of cannabis sativa to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution.

Farouq called on members of the public to continue to cooperate with the Corps and other security agencies to rid the society all forms of criminal activities.