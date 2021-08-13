About 430 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Benue State Command, have been trained on Weapon Handling, Internal Security, Counter Terrorism and Insurgency.

Addressing officers during the passing out parade of Course 2 and 3, at the Command Headquarters in Màkurdi, the Benue State Capital, the commandant, Philip Okoh, urged all the graduands to remain disciplined and put what they have learnt to practice, both in character and musketry.

“I urge you all never to forget to discharge your duties with integrity and always ensure that you remain civil, bearing in mind that you were once a civilian and will soon retire to civilian life and you should also remember that learning can only be said to have taken place when there is a change in behaviour (action).”

He said the essence of the training is to reposition the NSCDC to deliver optimally in its functions of maintaining law and order, protection of critical national asset and infrastructures, tackling of farmers/herders’ crises, as well as cattle rustling and to restore permanent peace in the state and country.

Also, the commandant-general, Dr A A Audi, said his vision is to build a Corps that would be highly effective in discharging duties with a new orientation of a robust mind set, focusing on resuscitation, revamping, rejigging, reforming and restoring the lost glory of the Corps.

Represented by the zonal commandant, Zone H, assistant commandant, Haliru Usman, the commandant general commended Governor Samuel Ortom for the support given to the command with a call on the officers to put to practice, the knowledge they have acquired to improve their service to the Corps and Humanity.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, so I am urging you all to do your best to ensure the safety and protection of lives and properties in Benue and wherever duty calls. NSCDC is poised to serve the public with humility and integrity, therefore, we rely on your information and co-operation to serve you better and we uphold honesty and dedication in protecting critical infrastructures and national assets,” he added.

While commiserating with NSCDC and families of some of the officers who pay the supreme price in the fight against insecurity in the state and country, the governor promised to always support in the training, welfare and operations of the Corps.

“I am optimistic that this training will go a long way in tackling the incessant attacks on farmers by herdsmen, cattle rustling, banditry cultism among other social vices.”