BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo state have uncovered and dismantled an illegal Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) depot used in powering diesel engines in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Acting on tip off, the operative of the Command led by the state Commandant of NSCDC, Edenabu Douglas Eweka stormed the illegal depot and seized a total of 37, 000 liters of refined diesel at the depot.

Our correspondent gathered that the depot is being used as a storage base after engaging in oil pipeline vandalism on the high sea of the creeks in the Niger Delta region.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Olufemi Omole the operators of the illegal depot ran away when they sighted operatives of the command.

He said, ‘‘Some criminal elements and saboteurs used the arena as a storage base after engaging in oil pipeline vandalism on the high sea in the creeks in the Niger Delta region. They transport the illegally refined products through Badges and Boats to the coastal areas of Ondo State mostly; Agadagba, Ijaw, Ido Osun and the likes.’’

“These unscrupulous elements would defiantly proceed by conveying the products using Buses, Jeeps and Cars to where it would finally be stored in the Surface Tanks located in Ore Town.

“Investigation further revealed that Ore Town in Ondo State is fast becoming the Headquarters of AGO illegal Surface Depot in the Southwest. Tankers do load adulterated AGO via Surface Tanks and thus distribute for Sales across Nigeria. Around 12:412:45 the said date the Command Anti-vandal Squad tactically invaded the scene of the crime, the Suspects, however, ran off on sighting our men due because we’re acquainted with the terrain”.

Some of the exhibits recovered from the scene are a Toyota Sequoia Jeep, a Toyota Camry Car, One Pumping Machine, two (2) Industrial Hose Pipes, 70 Kegs of 30 liters AGO, and 35,000 liters of adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).