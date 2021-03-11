BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has received final approvals of its demutualisation plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) respectively.

With these approvals, the exchange has now completed its demutualisation process. Under the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has been created.

The group will have three operating subsidiaries, namely: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulation company; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company. All these entities have been duly registered at the CAC.

The council president of NSE, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, while reacting on this development said: “successful demutualisation was one of my fundamental objectives when I assumed the presidency of the exchange. The SEC’s decision today to approve the NSE’s demutualisation plans brings this aspiration to a successful conclusion in a process that included the passage of the demutualisation Act through the National Assembly.”

The approvals by the SEC and CAC now signify that the NSE can now activate its transition plan to a new operational structure and holding company. The extensive transition plan, taking the group and its subsidiaries through to full operational launch, covers legal and practical changes to enable the functioning of the new corporate structure, with no loss of service and a seamless transition for market participants.

The new group CEO of NGX Group Plc, Oscar Onyema said, “the Nigerian capital markets should play a role commensurate with Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy. At the Nigerian Stock Exchange, we have a vision that the new group will become the premier exchange hub for Nigerian businesses and for the African economy.

Demutualisation of the NSE is pivotal in that it creates new strategic opportunities that will enable the Group realise its vision of becoming Africa’s leading capital market infrastructure provider.