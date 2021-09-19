The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and top artistes in the country are set to raise resources to ensure that one million Nigerians get vaccinated over the next 12 months.

The NSSF, a brainchild of Global Citizen (GC), an international advocacy organization, revealed some A-list Nigerian artistes set to perform at the Global Citizen Live event in Lagos on September 25, 2021.

The event is part of a 24-hour global activation that will see artistes perform across six continents to help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defeat poverty and defend the planet by focusing on the most urgent, interrelated threats.

These include vaccine equity, climate change and famine that impact those in extreme poverty the hardest. Nigerian artistes donating their talent and time to help raise funds to boost vaccine equity through the vaccination of one million people across the country include Davido, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti and Tiwa Savage.

Others taking part in the project include artistes from locations in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney and more to be announced.

In Nigeria, Global Citizen is working with the Lagos State government to create a limited-capacity event to celebrate Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be filmed in advance with a fully vaccinated audience.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said: “Lagos State is thrilled to be a part of Global Citizen Live. With the challenges of rising poverty, hunger and vaccine inequity facing Africa, we need businesses and governments around the world to respond to the call of citizens, stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and commit to defending the planet and defeating poverty and inequality.”

According to WHO director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “Over 75 per cent of the more than four billion doses administered to date have occurred in just 10 countries while only one per cent of people in low-income countries have received a dose.

“That’s why I am pleased to support Global Citizen Live and join Global Citizen in their calls to public and private leaders to share the doses, financing, knowledge, technology, and political solidarity needed to end this pandemic.”

Singer-songwriter and activist Femi Kuti said: “I am honoured to help bring Global Citizen Live to Lagos, as we lift the voices of Africans everywhere. But what is taking place on the continent right now is a tragedy. There is no reason that one per cent of Nigerians have been vaccinated against COVID while countries talk of booster shots. It’s time for our leaders to lead and act now.”