The 2022 Management Performance Review Conference of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) opened yesterday in Abuja with the managing director, Dr. Mike Akabogu, saying the fund paid N857, 754, 394.51 claims in 2021.

Akabogu who vowed to prosecute recalcitrant employers, charged staff of the agency to work harder towards the consolidation of its strategic reforms.

In his opening remarks, Akabogu who took charge of the office a year ago, said the agency was being reformed to raise the bar of performance, hence the need for continuous cross-level engagement of the workforce to engender synergy needed for the achievement of target goals.

“In our quest for the optimum realization of the mandate of the Employee Compensation Act, we must continue raising the bar, by implementing landmark decisions for our strategic reform. Hence, we deem it necessary to continually engage our workforce so that the activities of various departments and units will be streamlined for easy realization of our core targets and objectives. That’s why we are here today.

“We are here for stock-taking, to measure our performance in the previous year. How did we fare? What are the obstacles, the challenges? The feedback is necessary for the re-engineering of our strategic reforms and setting the tone for year 2022 and beyond.

“Our new approach is horizontal , hence the decision to invite the branch managers across the country, who are frontline leaders in the organization to give first-hand account of service to the fund. It was the regional managers who did so hitherto.

“ The new format will enable senior managers appreciate the challenges on the ground and the way forward as well as work in sync with the fund’s dynamic model for the consolidation of gains made – all for efficiency and greater productivity,” a statement sent by the general manager, corporate affairs of NSITF, Ijeoma Okoronkwo, said.

Akabogu recalled the fund’s focus for the year to include aggressive enforcement on Non-Treasury Funded MDA’s, states and LGAs, high net worth private sector employers, using both the special enforcement and Inspection team as well as partnering the Industrial Training Fund(ITF) and Corporate Affairs Commission for date harmonization.

Others include prosecution of recalcitrant employers, prompt payment of claims and compensation , increase the productivity of every department and staff welfare.

In a performance review by the general manager claims and compensation, Barr. Nkiru Ogunnaike, the fund said in 2021, it processed and paid 18,128 claims amounting to N857, 754, 394.51 with Lagos and Abuja regions accounting for 7,688 and 4,223 of the claims.

She noted a pathetic case of an employee of Bougyeus Construction Company who sustained injury in the course of work, leading to total deafness in his two ears and requiring Cochlear Implant Surgery to enable him hear again. The two-day programme ends today.