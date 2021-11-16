The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has called on all employers of labour in organised private sectors and Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to enrol into the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS).

The organisation disclosed this at the Fund’s special day at the just concluded 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair.

Also, a total of 65,923 Cases have been processed and paid as compensation under NSITF’s Employees Compensation Fund since 2011 when it commenced operations to 2021.

Speaking, the managing director/chief executive of the Fund, Dr Michael Akabogu stated that “Lagos trade fair plaform has given us the opportunity to partner with business owners in creating awareness for the welfare of their employees.”

He stated that NSITF has attended the last four editions of the Trade Fair, commending the efforts of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industries in their commitment to bring businesses to a mutual and collective platform and enable these businesses create nationwide awareness of their services and products.

Akabogu reiterated that the Employees’ Compensation Act 2010 established by the federal government is a scheme for the protection of the Nigerian workforce and the Act empowers NSITF to implement the Employees’ Compensation Scheme.

He stated that all employers of labour are required to contribute one per cent of the employee’s total emolument into the pool of funds and the Institute has kept to the responsibility of delivering on this service since 2011, saying that a good number of employers nationwide have keyed into the scheme.

Also, the regional manager of NSITF Lagos Region, Mr. Abdul-Lateef Musa stated that over the years, the Institute has built and nurtured an enduring synergy and unique relationship with the LCCI and its organised private partners as collaborators for the safety, health and economic well-being of the workforce of the Nigerian population.

He added that “We are very proud of our achievements in the increased public awareness and employers’ interactive sessions through our enlightenment program.”

Musa pointed out that “We are in this Trade Fair for the exposition of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) and it numerous benefits to all employers and employees in the public and private, the formal and informal sectors.

“We enjoin all employers of labour in the organised private sector and MDAs who are yet to enrol into the scheme to key in.

“As we all know, the world is now a global village and the social media platforms have also become a part of business, hence we have engaged these social media platforms as well. All these are geared in ensuring the improvement of the delivery of our services and for our stakeholders to maximise and benefits.”