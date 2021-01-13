By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nilayo Sports Management Limited (NSML), organiser of the Lagos City Marathon, has proclaimed Ijebu International Half Marathon.

The 21 Kilometre race will hold in Ijebu Ode.

The CEO of NSML, Bukola Olopade, said, “We are very excited about organising another international road race in Ogun State. The Ijebu International Half Marathon is a 21 Kilometre race, the route will start from the newly constructed Epe-Ijebu road and will end at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium.

The Ijebu International Half Marathon was motivated by the Ijebu Heritage Club. The club is an outstanding community of Ijebu Ode sons and daughters who thought it wise to have an international marathon in Ijebu land.”

Ogun State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Dr. Oluwadare Kehinde, reiterated the commitment of the state government to increasing the capacity of Ogun State youths.

“When the idea of the Ijebu International Half Marathon 2021 was first introduced, everybody attested to the timeliness and necessity of the event at a time like this.

This is because the government of His Excellency, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, is favourably disposed to ideas aimed at increasing the capacity of Ogun State Youths.

“It should be recalled that year 2020, with its attendant twists and turns, placed an unfavourable restriction on sports and sporting developments worldwide. It can be said that not much was recorded in areas of Sports throughout last year. This interregnum placed most Athletes and Sports Lovers on physical & psychology fatigue.

“The Ijebu International Half Marathon 2021 has therefore created an enabling environment to put on our sporting shoes and invigorate our muscles. In this connection, the 2021 Edition is not a game to miss for all discerning athletes and sports lovers,” Kehinde said.

The commissioner commended Nilayo Sports Management Limited for putting up the race at this crucial moment.

He enjoined all participants to take the race in the spirit of friendship and camaraderie whilst keeping to all laid down health rules, safety standards & precautions.

The Ijebu International Half Marathon is greatly supported by the Ogun state government. The event will also feature a 5 Kilometre race for fun runners. The event will hold in July, 2021.