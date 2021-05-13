By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) has staked N9.5m for the maiden Davnotch National Open Tennis Championship 2021 taking place at the Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from May 14 to 22.

The breakdown of the prize monies for the nine-day tournament, will see the winners in men and women singles events will earn N500,000 each while the runners up, third, fourth, fifth and sixth-placed players will smile home with N250, 000; N100, 000; N75, 000; N50, 000 and N35,000 respectively.

The winners in the men and women doubles events will get N100, 000 and N100, 000 respectively while the runners up, semifinalists, quarter-finalists and first round in each event will earn a minimum of N75,000; N50, 000; N35,000 and N20, 000 each respectively.

The winners of the wheelchairs men and women singles will also smile to bank with N150, 000 each while the runners up, semifinalists, quarter-finalists and first round in each event will go home with N100, 000; N75, 000; N50, 000 and N35, 000 each respectively.

According to the chairman of the caretaker committee of Nigeria Tennis Federation, Ifedayo Akindoju, the event which would be contested by no fewer than 128 players from across the country is a full national tournament that will make players earn national points.

He said the event was originally scheduled to take place last year but could not hold due to the scourge of COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is the first time that this event will be held in Nigeria. The tournament was meant to hold last year but could not take place because of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a full national tournament that will make players earn national points. The sponsor of this tournament is equally passionate about not just the able bodies, but the physically challenged athletes too and he has ensured that the wheelchair men and women singles are included in this tournament. “This is the first edition and we are hoping very strongly that it will not be the last because we have firm commitment from the sponsors that this tournament will continue to grow.

“He interest is that youth should be taken off the streets because he knows the importance of sports in developing youth especially with the prevailing situation in Nigeria today,” Akindoju said.