The Director-General and Chief Executive of the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir said that delivery and reception of quality education is the right of all people and children across the globe.

Prof. Maitafsir made the disclosure on Thursday, September 23, at the opening ceremony of ‘’Inclusive Education Training Workshop for Regular Primary School Teachers and Administrators,’’ which he declared open at the SMASE Hall, NTI Kaduna. The workshop is in collaboration with SightSavers, a UK-based non-governmental organisation.

Prof. Maitafsir said the collaboration is inline with the global practices to create an inclusive society for all citizens irrespective of race, status, colour, sex, disability or vulnerability.

“ The international community led by the United Nations, has categorically come up with a strong pronouncement on the need for the provision of quality education through Goal four of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project,’’ he said.

He said the United Nation also encourages governments to ensure that ‘’no child is left behind’’ in the quest to pursue education.

Prof. Maitafsir said that inclusive education has been accepted globally as a necessity to enable an inclusive society where all barriers are eliminated or at least reduced to the barest minimum.

He said NTI is committed towards ensuring inclusive education and has gone further to take the necessary steps.

He commended SightSavers International for their intervention and support to make the programme a reality.

The Director-General and Chief Executive advised the participants to take the training as an opportunity and pay attention to all presentations.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Director Academic Services of NTI, Dr. Hafsat Lawal Kontagora disclosed that the 100 teachers are from Jema’a Local Government of Kaduna State, drawn from eight schools in the area as pilot study for the country. Therefore, they are teachers and school administrators, who constitute the participants for the inclusive education teacher training workshop holding between September 23 and 25, 2021.

She said Sightsavers , have education projects in eleven countries in Sub-Sahara Africa and South Asia. She recalled that in 2018, they supported the education of over 20,000 children with disabilities.

Also speaking at the event, the representative of SightSavers, Dr. Grace Jamila Bila appreciated the NTI for working with SightSavers on the inclusive education project.