The 13th Nupe Day Celebration has been put off. This followed the security situation and COVID-19 challenges in the country.

A statement by Nupe Foundation signed by the chairman publicity committee and Danmasani Raba Nupe Muhammad Kudu Abubakar said the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar and other traditional rulers in Nupe land have unanimously agreed that the event usually heralding the day be put off.

The statement added that only prayers and media discussion would hold in commemoration of this year’s Nupe Day.

According to the statement interviews will be granted to mark the day while prayers will hold in Mosques and Churches in Nupe land.

Abubakar added that Special Juma’at prayers in all the Mosques across Nupe land would hold on June 25, 2021, while Special Church Services would hold on June 27, 2021 in all the Churches across Nupe land.

Nupe Day is celebrated from 25th to 27th June every year across Nupe speaking areas of Niger, Kwara and Kogi states with cultural display.

