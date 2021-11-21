Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Saturday in Abuja said the Petroleum Industry Regulators 1st Golf Invitational is an avenue for bonding and networking with stakeholders in the industry.

Komolafe made the remarks during the tee-off of the invitational golf tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

No fewer than 120 golfers were invited to take part in the maiden edition of amateur event being hosted by the NUPRC and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The golf event tagged the ‘Petroleum Regulators’ tournament is a one-day event shot gun format event with players grouped into ladies, men and veterans categories.

The NUPRC boss told newsmen that the tournament would provide an avenue for networking, collaboration, partnership and the promotion of general wellbeing for players and other partners through golfing.

He added that the tournament would also serve as a tool to boost the productivity of its manpower.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Quite frankly, there is a positive correlation between physical health and productivity and as you aware, in the oil and gas sector we as a matter of necessity need productivity.

“So, it is in the realisation of this fact that the NUPRC decided to put together this tournament in collaboration with its sister agency, NMDPRA.

“More so, I am certain that the tournament will not only make us healthier sports men and women, it will create the enabling environment for us to network and acquaint ourselves in a less formal setting.

“According to a popular quote by Arthur Daley, “Golf is like a love affair, if you don’t take it seriously, it’s no fun, if you do take it seriously, it breaks your heart.”

“On a lighter note, I assure you, we will have fun with the tournament today and so there will be no heartbreaks whatsoever,” he said.