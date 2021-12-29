Adamawa State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) plans to enrol its members in health insurance.

The move is to provide the teachers access to health facilities even without cash at their disposal.

This is one of the initiatives lined up for implementation in the first quarter of the year 2022. NUT state chairman, Comrade Rodney Nathan, who made the pronouncement when he hosted state officials, branch chairmen and other EXCOS of the union to a Christmas buffet which transformed into SWEC, said the union will launch customised identity cards for its members.

He commended the teachers for their resilience and perseverance even in the face of COVID-19.

Mr Abubakar Binkola who spoke on behalf of the NUT officials applauded the giant strides of the union’s leadership in the state.

