By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has released its 2021 National League programme of events, following the board approval.

In a statement signed by the NVBF’s secretary general, Ngozi Mayo, and made available to LEADERSHIP Sports yesterday said the first phase of the Nigeria Premier League will take place from April 5 to 15, 2021 in Kwara State.

The statement further stated that the second place will hold from November 25 to December 5, 2021 in a venue yet to be decided by the NVBF.

“First phase of the National Division one league will take place at Ogun State from April 5 to 15, 2021, while the second phase is scheduled for October 14 to 24, 2021 in Bauchi State,” the statement read in part.

The statement also directed every participating team to come with an accompanying referee and be responsible for them at all competitions or attract a fine of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000).

Registration fee per Team/Club is fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) and five thousand naira (N5.000.00) per player adding that each team must comprise a maximum of 20 players as registration to commence from January 31 to March, 2021.