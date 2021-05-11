By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigerian midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, has debunked plans to dump the senior national team for another country.

Nwakali’s elder brother Allwell stated on Monday that his brother is studying approaches from other countries about switching nationality. But, the Nigerian international who is currently on loan at Spanish Segunda Division club Alcorcon from Huesca took to social media to deny the news.

“Dear Fellow Nigerians, contrary to reports circulating in the media, I remain committed to serving my country. It is always an honour to wear the green and white of Nigeria and it is my dream to continue to do so. I categorically deny these reports and will continue to work hard until I am called upon.

“I am hugely proud to have represented Nigeria at various levels and am grateful to have had these opportunities in my career thus far. I have never considered playing for another nation and continuing to play for Nigeria at international level remains my priority,” he concluded.

Recall that Nwakali was part of the Golden Eaglets that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015, where he captained the team alongside Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen and Villarreal FC winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

While he is yet to earn a call to the senior national team, both Osimhen and Chukwueze become mainstays in Super Eagles with the reports suggested that the player is increasingly frustrated by his lack of invitation to the Super Eagles and he’s considering to try his luck elsewhere which has debunked reaffirming his commitment to represent the three-time African champions.