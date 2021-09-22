Nasarawa United striker, Silas Nwankwo, has emerged as the best player in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

He was given the honour at the NFF-Aiteo Football Award held in Lagos on Monday at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Speaking shortly after being presented with the award, the striker who was accompanied by the Nasarawa United chairman, Barr. Isaac Danladi, said; “It feels great, actually, to be called upon. It gives me the satisfaction to know that I, alongside other home based players, are being watched.

“The award is great and sends a lot of signals to the world, and we, the players in the local league, will continue to do our best to get this kind of recognition.

“Nasarawa United is one of the best teams in Nigeria,I must be honest with you,no pressure, plenty of love and that has helped me put in my best on the field of play.”

The Nasarawa United’s player was a sensation during the recently concluded 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League Season, netting a total of nineteen(19) goals for the Solid Miners, thus emerging as the highest goalscorer, a feat he shares with Akwa United’s Charles Atshimene.