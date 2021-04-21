Sunshine Queens FC of Akure defeated Edo Queens 2-1 in their matchday2 of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super 6 to remain in contention.

Midfielder Suliat Abideen gave Sunshine Queens the lead in the seventh minute of the match played at the main bowl of the Dipo Dina Stadium, yesterday. She scored with a brilliant free-kick from 25 yards out.

Elizabeth Zirike responded for Edo Queens by scoring against her former club to make it 1-1. But the Sunshine’s ladies did not allow their counterparts from Edo State enjoy the moment for long with a goal by Abigail Sunday from Aminat Yakubu’s low cross in the 22nd minute. It was Sunday’s second goal of the competition.

The game, in spite of so much intensity in the second half, could not produce any other goal and the game ended 2-1 in favour of Sunshine Queens.

Sunshine Queens’ head coach, Wemimo Mathew, said she was happy with the result and the performance of her players, saying her tactics were gradually paying off.

“I am happy. It is a normal thing that any other team feels when they get three points. Our tactics are working gradually, but there are other areas we still need to work on,” she said.

On her part, the Edo Queens’ head coach, Stanley Osaze, said losing their second game of the competition was not the result his team wanted.

“Two losses from two games is not a good thing, and the team are not happy. The girls are not happy and the management is not happy,’ he said.