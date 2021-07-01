Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT chapter, and the chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWPL), Aisha Falode, have congratulated Naija Ratels after gaining promotion to top flight women football and ultimately winning the just concluded championship.

SWAN FCT chairman, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka in a congratulatory message to the proprietor of the club, Barr. Paul Edeh, expressed optimism that the Abuja-based side have what it takes to compete at the highest level. He also hailed the coaching crew and players for their commitment over the years and urged them to sustain the tempo. He said the sports writers are glad to see that a female team from FCT will now be part of those that will square it up at the apex league level.

The chairperson of the NWPL, Aisha Falode, on her part, facilitated with the club owner and commended the team for their doggedness.

Responding, Barr. Edeh appreciated Aisha Falode-led NWFL for ensuring quality league organisation and leadership at all times.

The Naija Ratels Chief Executive Officer however, assured of his team’s readiness to abide by the rules and regulations guiding participation at the Nigeria’s women apex football league.

“We are very honoured to hear from you, and most excited to gain promotion to the top flight.

“I assure you of our continuous loyalty and support as a Club to the NWFL Board led by you and pledge our commitment to honour our obligations to the league body,” Barr. Edeh said.