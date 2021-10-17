Kwara State Sports Commission has confirmed that about 300 athletes and officials were registered to represent the state at the ongoing National Youth Games at the University of Ilorin.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Bola Mogaji who made this known in Ilorin yesterday added that the state hopes to do better than it did in previous outings in the Games.

He said that the Commission and the athletes are drawing inspirations from the motivations of the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who he said, has approved all that was requested for.

“We have the third largest contingent, and that cannot go for nothing. We are targeting nothing but to do better than what we used to have.

“The Governor has motivated us enough, because he has given us everything we requested for. Our athletes, coaches and other officials are ready for the challenges,” he said.

He,however, charged the athletes to compete honourably, and be good ambassadors of the state.