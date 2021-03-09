BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM

The national secretary, Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) Comrade Duke Alamboye has urged the newly appointed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) boss, Abdulresheed Bawa to focus more on cyber crimes and other disgruntled practices.

He made this known in an interview with LEADERSHIP.

Congratulating him, he said the brand new and intelligent crime fighter Bawa is a man worthy of his appointment.

Duke noted that in the history of Nigeria, such a young and successful career intellectual has never been noted for such a national task.

The Comrade also encouraged the EFCC boss on his appointment to ensure he diligently performs his duties by bringing in inovations to fight crime especially in the area of war against cyber crime, proving that Nigeria youths are not only leaders of tomorrow but today.

Also, some patriotic Nigerians and friends, Engr Justus Ngerebara and Mr Nnamdi Okere have also praised the appointment of Bawa.

Justus said the Senate has proven that they believe in the Nigerian Youths by the confirmation of one of them who is immensely qualified for the job.

The duo thanked the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of a young Nigerian to fight corruption.