Parents of corps members deployed to Ondo State and their colleagues dislodged from Lagos State have been assured of adequate security for their children and wards.

The Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani gave the assurance during the swearing-in ceremony where she declared open the orientation course for the 2021 Batch ‘A’ (Stream II) service year.

Nnenna said, “I wish to assure the parents and guardians of the corps members that there is no cause for alarm as the Scheme remains alive to its core responsibility of adequately catering for the security and welfare of corps members”.

The State Coordinator advised the corps members to take their security seriously and with unflinching sensitivity.

According to her, “The security situation in our darling nation is of grave concern to all of us who believed in the project called Nigeria and I want to admonish you to protect your lives first and above all other considerations”.

She disclosed that all the Security Chiefs and uniform agencies in the state have assured her of adequate protection and safety for corps members serving or deployed to the state.

She said, “Still talking on security and welfare of corps members, I wish to announce that following the outbreak of Lassa Fever and Coronavirus pandemic, the National Youth Service Corps Scheme, as a proactive measure embarked on far-reaching actions to guide against the contraction of the deadly virus by corps members”.