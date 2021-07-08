Former Finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, yesterday said she has been vindicated by the judgement of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that she was ineligible for the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC).

The court ruled yesterday that Adeosun was not supposed to present herself for the NYSC programme because under the 1979 Constitution, which was in force at the time of her graduation, she was not a Nigerian citizen either at the time of her graduation or when she turned 30.

In her reaction after the judgement, Adeosun hailed the judgement, saying that “I have been vindicated”.

According to her, the “judgment is not for only me, it is for many Nigerians in the Diaspora.

‘’My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun vs the Attorney-General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, headed by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the constitution does not require me to present my first degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a minister.

‘’More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained and I am happy for this official clarification.

‘’The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.

‘’I wish to thank God, my family, friends, my counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and numerous well-wishers for their love, care and concern throughout this difficult period, which has lasted three whole years.

‘’I wish to add in light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeosun resigned as finance minister in 2018 on allegations that her NYSC discharge certificate was forged.

Delivering judgment in a suit filed by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on her behalf, Justice Taiwo, held the constitution does not require her to present her first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a minister.

The court agreed with Olanipekun that the ministerial appointment of Adeosun was not illegal, neither was it unconstitutional, even without presenting the NYSC certificate.