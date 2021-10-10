The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commenced pre-mobilisation exercise for the 2021 Batch C prospective corps members.

The director general NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, at the commencement of the exercise reiterated that the relevance of the cheme is undebatable.

He said the ongoing reforms in the mobilisation process and other aspects of its operations were in line with their quest to sustain the relevance of the scheme.

Speaking on the theme, “Enhancing Stakeholders’ Roles For a Credible Mobilization Process,” he said the NYSC had faced challenges in the recent times, occasioned by the presentation of unqualified graduates for national service given the Schemes’ determination to eliminate all forms of sharp practices.

“I am delighted to note that noticeable improvements have been recorded in data integrity. Indeed, the renewed dedication by the Student Affairs and Data Entry Officers in various Corps Producing Institutions has been quite encouraging.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Notwithstanding the above successes however, few acts of commission and omission are still being noticed. We will, therefore, not hesitate to apply the necessary sanctions on erring institutions and/or officials to serve as a deterrent to others. While Management remains deeply committed to the success of the Mobilization process, we expect other stakeholders to live above board in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“As stakeholders in the NYSC project, you will agree with me that the continued relevance of the Scheme is indisputable. The ongoing reforms in the mobilization process and other aspects of our operations are therefore in line with our quest to sustain this relevance,” he added.