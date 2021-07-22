The director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has stated the Scheme’s commitment to ensure accountability and transparency in its day-to-today running of activities.

Ibrahim made the assertion during his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2020 NYSC Freedom of information Desk Officers’ Workshop in Abuja.

He said that in line with the provisions of the Act on proactive disclosure, information on the operations of NYSC are regularly posted and updated on the Scheme’s website and social media platforms

“In addition, to the usage of traditional media, our weekly programme on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Armed Forces Radio, the ‘NYSC Half Hour’, are part of the conscious efforts to bring relevant stakeholders and, indeed, the entire nation to speed up with our activities. These efforts have engendered greater appreciation of the continued relevance of the Scheme by all and sundry.”

He further implored the Desk Officers to intensify efforts to discharge their duties in order to achieve the Scheme’s target of becoming the leading agency in FOIA compliance.

The director general also assured the general public of the management commitment to the protection of the lives of corps members which he said that the Scheme ‘have intensified our collaboration with and the relevant agencies.’

The director, press and public elations unit, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi charged the workshop participants to take advantage of the programme to update their knowledge in order to be more effective and efficient in the discharge of their responsibilities as NYSC FOIA Desk Officers.