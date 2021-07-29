The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed condolences to the families of five prospective corps members who lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident yesterday, along Abaji/Kwali Expressway.

The director-general and management also condole with the governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo states over the tragic incident that has left the scheme devastated.

“Indeed, it has been a black Wednesday for the NYSC Family,” says the director, press and public relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement.

The scheme prayed God to grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.