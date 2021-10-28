Director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) General Shuaibu Ibrahim has said the deployment policy of the scheme was designed to promote national integration, cohesion and unity.

He said that NYSC has been empowering the youths through its skill acquisition programmes and training since 2012 to make them self-reliant and employers of labour.

General Ibrahim spoke during the swearing-in ceremony for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream I corps members deployed to Ekiti state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by the state NYSC coordinator, Mrs. Mary Chikezie at the event held at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ise-Orun/Emure Ekiti, Ekiti state, the DG enjoined the corps members to continue to demonstrate high level of discipline and enthusiasm throughout the exercise.