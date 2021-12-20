National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commiserated with the families of the four corps members who lost their lives in a recent fatal motor accident along Gombe-Damaturu highway while returning to Yobe State.

The director-general of the NYSC Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim expressed sadness at the passage of the corps members whom he described as fallen heroes, who had answered the clarion call to serve their fatherland by undergoing the just concluded 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Course in Taraba State.

Represented by the director, North-East Area Office of the NYSC in Bauchi, Baba Ladan, the DG bemoaned their death as painful and tragic, happening at the time when their services towards the growth and development of the country were most needed.

He said, “It is painful losing them at their prime when their contributions to nation-building were most needed.”

Ibrahim prayed for the repose of their souls and for God to grant the families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. He added that the Yobe State government donated N200,000 each to the families.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the delegation also visited the injured at the General Hospital Potiskum where a directive was issued for those with critical cases to be moved to the Yobe State Teaching Hospital, Damaturu immediately.

tion pointed out that the government would foot all their medical bills.