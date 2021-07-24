The Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday flagged-off the NYSC National Sanitation Exercise at the Palace of the Sa’Nyanyayi of Nyanya Abuja.

In his address, the Director General pointed out the need to enlighten the general public on the health risks of poor hygiene was based on the report of the last HIRD exercise which attributed most ailments diagnosed to poor sanitation habits.

The exercise according to the Director General was an avenue to empower the people with adequate information on personal and environmental hygiene with special focus on regular environmental sanitation and proper disposal of waste among others.

He commended the efforts of the NYSC Officers as well as corps members who put in their best in the humanitarian service to the community.