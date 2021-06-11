Director-general of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has been conferred with the Icon of Human Rights Award in Africa.

The national coordinator of Human Rights Writers’ Association (HURIWA), Mr Emmanuel Onwubiko, who presented the award to him yesterday at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja, described Gen. Ibrahim as a “charismatic, visionary and indefatigable leader” who has achieved a lot since he assumed duty as the 18th DG of the NYSC.

He commended Ibrahim for his doggedness in sanitising the NYSC mobilisation process by preventing unqualified persons from participating in the scheme.

Onwubiko said the NYSC scheme since inception through its deployment policy has been contributing immensely to the socio-economic development of the country.

He said the deployment of corps members outside their states of origin had broadened their horizon, eliminated tribal suspicions, while contributing to national integration and cohesion.

Onwubiko commended the federal government for providing enabling environment for the scheme to achieve its mandate.

He condemned the call for the scrapping of the scheme, but called for more public support to enable the NYSC perform more for the public, as it consolidates on its achievements.

“NYSC is a pivotal initiative of the entire country which has achieved a lot of milestones since inception, and Nigerians should support it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The scheme is a national heritage of our country that should be preserved for continuous integration of young graduates”, he said.

In his response, Ibrahim said the NYSC scheme is a proactive agency that would continue to contribute its quota to national unity and integration.

He commended the federal government for its continuous support to the NYSC, as well as Victims’ Support Fund for donating sixty-thousand anti-COVID-19 test kits for use during the just concluded 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Orientation Course.